Songs From The Road Band is an Asheville-based bluegrass band featuring Mark Schimick (mandolin), James Schlender (fiddle), Gabe Epstein (banjo), Sam Wharton (guitar), and Charles Humphrey III (bass). They’ve got six albums under their belt, with a new one on the way soon, which will include…wait for it… a new Christmas single! They host Asheville Winter Bluegrass at One World West Saturday the 16th.