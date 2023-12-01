Live in Studio B, Wednesday at 3pm: Lydia Loveless

“Vintage country heart with a heartland rock soul.” That’s a good way to describe the foundation of Lydia’s music. Or as she said on her voicemail greeting for a while, ““Hi, this is Lydia Loveless, savior of cowpunk. Please leave a message and I will get back to you.” However you describe her, she’s spent a lot of time growing up on the harsh road of an indie touring musician. A survivor of all of the hardships that come with that, including the myriad challenges of the pandemic, she’s back with the appropriately titled Nothing’s Gonna Stand In My Way Again. We welcome their spirit and music here in Studio B, before they take the stage of Asheville’s Grey Eagle at 8pm on Wednesday.

