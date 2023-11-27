Live in Studio B, Friday at 1pm: Samantha Fish & Jesse Dayton

We fell in love with Samantha Fish’s powerhouse blues-rock sound when we heard her 2017 album Chills & Fever, and hosted our first Studio B session with that next year. Dayton boasts an extraordinary background that includes recording with the likes of Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings, touring as a guitarist for the punk band X, and releasing a series of acclaimed solo albums. Produced by the legendary Jon Spencer of Jon Spencer Blues Explosion, their collaboration of this year, Death Wish Blues, is sure to be a Top 100 favorite among WNCW listeners. Their “Shake ‘Em On Down” tour (with Jon Spencer and Eric Johansen) plays the Bijou Theatre in Knoxville on Wednesday the 29th, and the Salvage Station in Asheville Friday.

