Live in Studio B, Monday at 11am: David Wilcox

Singer, songwriter, storyteller, guitarist…and a resident of Western NC since the mid-‘80s, when he moved here and released his debut album. He’s now completed his 18th (by our count) album, My Good Friends. David has earned praise over the years in The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Los Angeles Times, and Rolling Stone, to name a few. He’s also gained followers through various retreats and workshops he’s hosted in our area and around the country. He’s got his annual Thanksgiving Homecoming Concert at the Grey Eagle in Asheville on Friday evening.

