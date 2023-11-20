© 2023 WNCW
Live in Studio B, Monday at 11am: David Wilcox

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published November 20, 2023 at 9:08 AM EST
Singer, songwriter, storyteller, guitarist…and a resident of Western NC since the mid-‘80s, when he moved here and released his debut album. He’s now completed his 18th (by our count) album, My Good Friends. David has earned praise over the years in The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Los Angeles Times, and Rolling Stone, to name a few. He’s also gained followers through various retreats and workshops he’s hosted in our area and around the country. He’s got his annual Thanksgiving Homecoming Concert at the Grey Eagle in Asheville on Friday evening.
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
