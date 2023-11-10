Live in Studio B, Wednesday the 15th at 1pm: The Resonant Rogues

This fun band has blended a wonderfully unique array of folk styles over the past few years, and they now announce their 4th album, a self-titled one. Guests on this include talented friends of theirs like John James Tourville (pedal and lap steel, 12 string guitar, butter knives, guzheng); Jason Dea West (harmonica); Kristen Harris (fiddle); Landon George (upright bass, drums, baritone guitar); and Sierra Ferrell (vocals). Sparrow, Keith Josiah Smith, and the rest of the Rogues return to Studio B before their album release show at the Grey Eagle (with Cristina Vane!) on Friday night. “With its sweeping strings and weeping accordion, this is country music as classic as it comes.” –Holler Country

