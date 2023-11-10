© 2023 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Live in Studio B, Wednesday the 15th at 1pm: The Resonant Rogues

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published November 10, 2023 at 11:55 AM EST

This fun band has blended a wonderfully unique array of folk styles over the past few years, and they now announce their 4th album, a self-titled one. Guests on this include talented friends of theirs like John James Tourville (pedal and lap steel, 12 string guitar, butter knives, guzheng); Jason Dea West (harmonica); Kristen Harris (fiddle); Landon George (upright bass, drums, baritone guitar); and Sierra Ferrell (vocals). Sparrow, Keith Josiah Smith, and the rest of the Rogues return to Studio B before their album release show at the Grey Eagle (with Cristina Vane!) on Friday night. “With its sweeping strings and weeping accordion, this is country music as classic as it comes.” –Holler Country
Studio B
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson