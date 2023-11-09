Live in Studio B Saturday in the noon hour: Mike Mitchell and Greg Blake

Singer/songwriter and fiddler Mike Mitchell has released three albums, the latest of which, "Fathers & Sons" has enjoyed three chart-topping singles. Mike also runs the Floyd Music School in Virginia, sharing his talents with others.

Greg Blake is a renowned singer and guitarist, winning SPBGMA "Guitarist of the Year" 5 times. This year, he won IBMA's "Male Vocalist of the Year". Greg's collaborated with lots of other bluegrass artists, known for his work with Jeff Scroggins & Colorado and Special Consensus, among others.

Mike and Greg will join forces in our Studio B on Saturday, November 11th in the 12 noon hour of Goin' Across The Mountain ahead of shows in our region this weekend.