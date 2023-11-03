Live Wednesday the 8th at 11am: The Holler Choir

Brevard native Clint Roberts now lives in Asheville, and has a new band and sound – a wonderful string band arrangement called the Holler Choir. He’s now performing and recording his songs with them, and their new album Songs Before They Write Themselves has become a favorite of ours. According to Roberts, “Holler Choir” could be a double entendre: a choir that hollers, or a choir from the hollers of western North Carolina. They’ve got shows in Asheville on December 8th and Charlotte on December 15th.

