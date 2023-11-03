© 2023 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Live Wednesday the 8th at 11am: The Holler Choir

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published November 3, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT

Brevard native Clint Roberts now lives in Asheville, and has a new band and sound – a wonderful string band arrangement called the Holler Choir. He’s now performing and recording his songs with them, and their new album Songs Before They Write Themselves has become a favorite of ours. According to Roberts, “Holler Choir” could be a double entendre: a choir that hollers, or a choir from the hollers of western North Carolina. They’ve got shows in Asheville on December 8th and Charlotte on December 15th.
Studio B
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson