Live Thursday at 11am: Seth Walker

“If you subscribe to the Big Tent theory of Americana, then Seth Walker –with his blend of blues, gospel, pop, R&B, rock, and a dash country—just might be your poster boy.”

– Country Standard Time. Yes, his time spent living in New Orleans, Austin and Nashville shows in his great work. But he’s also a Carolina boy: he grew up on a rural NC commune, and now calls Asheville home. Catch Seth’s Asheville show at the Grey Eagle Thursday night. He’ll also be at the Evening Muse in Charlotte on December 1st, and Dragonfly Market in Shelby on the 3rd.

