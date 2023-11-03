© 2023 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Live Thursday at 11am: Seth Walker

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published November 3, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT
joshuablackwilkins

“If you subscribe to the Big Tent theory of Americana, then Seth Walker –with his blend of blues, gospel, pop, R&B, rock, and a dash country—just might be your poster boy.”
– Country Standard Time. Yes, his time spent living in New Orleans, Austin and Nashville shows in his great work. But he’s also a Carolina boy: he grew up on a rural NC commune, and now calls Asheville home. Catch Seth’s Asheville show at the Grey Eagle Thursday night. He’ll also be at the Evening Muse in Charlotte on December 1st, and Dragonfly Market in Shelby on the 3rd.
Studio B
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson