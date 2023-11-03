© 2023 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Live Friday at 11am: Tina & Her Pony

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published November 3, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT

Originally founded as a duo by Tina Collins and Quetzal Jordan in Asheville and then Taos, New Mexico, these days the “Indie Appalachian Folk” band is centered around the songwriting of front woman Tina Collins, a classically trained musician who has recreated Tin & Her Pony into a band inspired by the likes of Watchhouse, Gillian Welch, and Sarah Jarosz. They play Little River Fretwell in Spartanburg on the Friday the 10th, Story Parlor in Asheville on Saturday, and The Odd Asheville on Sunday.
Studio B
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson