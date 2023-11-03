Live Friday at 11am: Tina & Her Pony

Originally founded as a duo by Tina Collins and Quetzal Jordan in Asheville and then Taos, New Mexico, these days the “Indie Appalachian Folk” band is centered around the songwriting of front woman Tina Collins, a classically trained musician who has recreated Tin & Her Pony into a band inspired by the likes of Watchhouse, Gillian Welch, and Sarah Jarosz. They play Little River Fretwell in Spartanburg on the Friday the 10th, Story Parlor in Asheville on Saturday, and The Odd Asheville on Sunday.