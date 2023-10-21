Live in the Air Studio, Thursday at 11am: Margo Cilker

Margo Cilker's sophomore album, Valley of Heart’s Delight, refers to a place she can't return: California’s Santa Clara Valley, as it was known before the orchards were paved over and became more famous for Silicon than apricots. In this 11-song follow-up to 2021's critically acclaimed Pohorylle, family and nature intertwine in tales of various towns, landscapes, and characters she’s crossed paths with. Rarely do we at WNCW discover an artist with whom we connect as much as we have with Margo! She plays the Evening Muse in Charlotte on Wednesday, and pays us a visit on Thursday morning on her way to the Grey Eagle for her show that evening.

