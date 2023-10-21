© 2023 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our Fall Fund Drive is October 15th - 21st. Call us at 1-800-245-8870 or click here to donate!

Live in the Air Studio, Thursday at 11am: Margo Cilker

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published October 21, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT

Margo Cilker's sophomore album, Valley of Heart’s Delight, refers to a place she can't return: California’s Santa Clara Valley, as it was known before the orchards were paved over and became more famous for Silicon than apricots. In this 11-song follow-up to 2021's critically acclaimed Pohorylle, family and nature intertwine in tales of various towns, landscapes, and characters she’s crossed paths with. Rarely do we at WNCW discover an artist with whom we connect as much as we have with Margo! She plays the Evening Muse in Charlotte on Wednesday, and pays us a visit on Thursday morning on her way to the Grey Eagle for her show that evening.

Studio B
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson