Comprised of Don Mitchell, Auyon Mukharji, Harris Paseltiner, and David Senft, four likeminded multi-instrumentalists who first met at Williams College in 2009, this Boston-based quartet has been described by NPR as “exquisitely arranged, literary-minded, baroque folk-pop.” They play the Diana Wortham Theatre in Asheville on Wednesday, then visit us on their way to Atlanta for a Thursday night show. Everything Is Alive is their latest album.