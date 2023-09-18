© 2023 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Live in Studio B, Friday at 1pm: Mipso

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published September 18, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT

They formed while students at UNC-Chapel Hill, and upon graduation in 2013, they embarked upon their journey of touring and recording as the ever-evolving, ever-creative band Mipso. Libby Rodenbough (fiddle), Joseph Terrell (guitar), Jacob Sharp (mandolin), and Wood Robinson (bass) have just released their 6th album, Book of Fools. They play the Cat’s Cradle in Carrboro on the 21st, the Orange Peel in Asheville on the 22nd, and the Neighborhood Theatre in Charlotte on the 23rd.

Studio B
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson