Live in Studio B, Friday at 1pm: Mipso

They formed while students at UNC-Chapel Hill, and upon graduation in 2013, they embarked upon their journey of touring and recording as the ever-evolving, ever-creative band Mipso. Libby Rodenbough (fiddle), Joseph Terrell (guitar), Jacob Sharp (mandolin), and Wood Robinson (bass) have just released their 6th album, Book of Fools. They play the Cat’s Cradle in Carrboro on the 21st, the Orange Peel in Asheville on the 22nd, and the Neighborhood Theatre in Charlotte on the 23rd.