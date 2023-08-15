Live in Studio B Wednesday, at 1pm: Ashley Heath

We’ve enjoyed following this Western NC gem of a singer/songwriter these past few years, from coffee shops to MerleFest, and our own Holidaze For Habitat evening. She’ll be taking part in an event that’s a bit different from most others on WNCW’s radar: It’s the Skyland Fire Department Safety Day, on Saturday the 19th at Biltmore Church in Arden. Darren Nicholson will also be performing, and there will be a blood drive, CPR training, health screenings, fire safety info, and more. More info can be found here: https://www.skylandfire.com/