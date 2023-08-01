Tom Godleski of Buncombe Turnpike joins Joe Greene during the 1:00 hour this Saturday during Goin' Across the Mountain

Lead singer and bass player Tom Godleski began Buncombe Turnpike in the fall of 1997. Buncombe Turnpike plays a variety of heartfelt tunes ranging from traditional and contemporary bluegrass to gospel and hand crafted Buncombe Turnpike originals. With their crowd pleasing demeanor, seasoned musicianship, and powerful vocals, the band has made a name for themselves among traditional and contemporary listeners alike. Tom joins Joe Greene in the air studio Saturday 8/5 in the 1pm hour to talk about their new album, "Good Measure".