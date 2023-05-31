© 2023 WNCW
Thursday at 2pm: Queen Bee & the Honeylovers

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published May 31, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT

“Asheville”… “Beacham’s Curve”… “Hominy Creek”… “The Legend of Zelda Fitzgerald”… Just a few of the reasons why many of us in the greater Asheville area fell in love with this fun swing, blues, and dance band. Upcoming shows include the Tryon Fine Arts Center Amphitheatre on Thursday the 1st, and HoneyFest at The Salvage Station in Asheville on Sunday the 4th. “Asheville now has a soundtrack. A debut release by Queen Bee and the Honeylovers features original songs with a vivacious and nostalgic sound, and lyrics that celebrate the city’s past and present.” -The Laurel of Asheville

