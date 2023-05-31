Friday at 11am: Pretty Little Goat

Members of this Brevard-based Appalachian string-band are dedicated mentors to the next generation of musicians. Always looking for new and exciting ways to inspire young people, they have been deeply involved in the local JAM (Junior Appalachian Musicians) program, music camps, schools and more. Pretty Little Goat are comprise of Josh Carter- Mandolin, Owen Grooms- Banjo, Mallory Carter- Percussion, JT Linville- Bass, and Jackson Dulaney- Dobro. They have a string of shows coming up in Rutherfordton, Charlotte, Brevard, and Hot Springs (technically between Trust and Luck: Rare Bird Farm.)