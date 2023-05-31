© 2023 WNCW
Friday at 11am: Pretty Little Goat

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published May 31, 2023 at 2:51 PM EDT

Members of this Brevard-based Appalachian string-band are dedicated mentors to the next generation of musicians. Always looking for new and exciting ways to inspire young people, they have been deeply involved in the local JAM (Junior Appalachian Musicians) program, music camps, schools and more. Pretty Little Goat are comprise of Josh Carter- Mandolin, Owen Grooms- Banjo, Mallory Carter- Percussion, JT Linville- Bass, and Jackson Dulaney- Dobro. They have a string of shows coming up in Rutherfordton, Charlotte, Brevard, and Hot Springs (technically between Trust and Luck: Rare Bird Farm.)

Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
