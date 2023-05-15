Live in Studio B Thursday at 11am: American Patchwork Quartet

Introducing a band that weaves jazz, country, West African hypnotics, and Eastern Asian ornaments into a musical tapestry that celebrates American roots music through the eyes of the immigrant soul. Clay Ross is the guitarist for one of our favorite SC bands, Ranky Tanky. Singer, composer and violinist Harini “Rini” Raghavan creates her own version of Indian Jazztronica. Clarence Penn is a three-time Grammy Award-winning artist and one of the most sought-after drummers in the world. Since his arrival to NYC in 1991, Clarence has worked with the likes of Wynton Marsalis, Betty Carter, Stanley Clarke, and Michael Brecker. Yasushi Nakamura is a Grammy Award nominee and one of the most commanding voices on bass today. In 2017 his second album, Hometown, was awarded Album of the Year in JazzLife magazine. Get to know this new quartet that performs at the Wortham Center in Asheville Thursday evening. Their debut album, recorded recently in Asheville, comes out early next year.