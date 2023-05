Our friend Jay has a wonderful new Best Of three-CD-album, with newly made recordings chronicling his prolific repertoire with various acts. He’ll join Joe Kendrick here for a solo One-Man-Band session, and discussion of what's going on with Lazybirds, The Appalucians, the Blushin’ Roulettes, Aditi and Jay, the Black Mountain Music scene, and more. He’s got a string of shows in Asheville, Black Mountain, and Saluda these next few weeks.