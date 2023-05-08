Live Monday at 11: Esther Rose

She’s honed her songwriting, singing, and band-leading craft in Michigan, New Orleans, and now New Mexico, and her latest album "Safe to Run” tackles topics like sexism in the music industry and the looming dread of climate grief…. But also with a twinkle of self-deprecating humor, and joy for the natural world’s beauty. Some interesting songwriting details of hers: she’s had a longstanding rule to never recycle chord progression and a firm intention of avoiding the temptation to write another heartbreak song. Applying limitations like these allowed the album’s expressive range to become more nuanced. Rose takes an unblinking look at her own vulnerabilities as well as more universal concerns, somehow never taking herself too seriously. Upcoming shows of hers include The Double Crown in Asheville on Monday, The Evening Muse in Charlotte on Friday, and the Albino Skunk Music Festival outside Greer on Saturday.