Live in Studio B, Tuesday March 28th at 3pm: Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams

He helped lead Bob Dylan’s touring band for 8 years, then Levon Helm’s band for 7. And for most of this time, his wife Teresa has joined him as vocalist (they met in the 1980s.) “Virtually everything we’ve done musically since I left Dylan’s band, we’ve been asked to do together: Levon, Phil and Friends, Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady, Little Feat; we’ve done it all as a unit, a duo, and it’s great. It’s rewarding on a lot of levels. The way I see it, when Teresa and I are together, doing our material for people who come to see us, then everything I ever wanted out of life is pretty well complete.” They play the Grey Eagle in Asheville on Tuesday evening, with Shawn Mullins.