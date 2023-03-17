Live in Studio B, Wednesday at 11am: Darling West

Norwegian married couple Mari and Tor Egil Kreken are always so captivating and, well, surprising with the sonic directions they take with their music. Their harmonies are sublime, they show terrific instrumentation on guitar, banjo, mandolin and more, and their influences seem to come from Nashville and from Appalachia as much as from Northern Europe. Friday marks the release date of a new album, “Cosmos”. We’re pleased to welcome them back to Studio B on Wednesday (no concerts in the area, just a radio station tour.)