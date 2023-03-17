© 2023 WNCW
Live in Studio B on Thursday at 1pm: Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published March 17, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT
Rob Ickes: cofounder of bluegrass band Blue Highway, and a 15-time IBMA (International Bluegrass Music Association) Dobro Player of the Year. Trey Hensley: a Tennessee-born guitar prodigy who made his Grand Ole Opry debut at the age of 11 with Earl Scruggs and Marty Stuart. What a dynamic duo when they joined forces a few years ago! A true unifying force for bluegrass, country, and jamband fans. No Depression considers them "two of the finest musicians playing today." They visited Studio B back in 2015, and we’re excited to welcome them back on this tour of their new album “Ling In a Song”. They play Thursday evening beginning at 6pm at the Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby.

Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
