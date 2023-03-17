Live in Studio B on Thursday at 1pm: Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley

Rob Ickes: cofounder of bluegrass band Blue Highway, and a 15-time IBMA (International Bluegrass Music Association) Dobro Player of the Year. Trey Hensley: a Tennessee-born guitar prodigy who made his Grand Ole Opry debut at the age of 11 with Earl Scruggs and Marty Stuart. What a dynamic duo when they joined forces a few years ago! A true unifying force for bluegrass, country, and jamband fans. No Depression considers them "two of the finest musicians playing today." They visited Studio B back in 2015, and we’re excited to welcome them back on this tour of their new album “Ling In a Song”. They play Thursday evening beginning at 6pm at the Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby.