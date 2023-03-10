© 2023 WNCW
Studio B

Live Thursday the 16th at 1pm: Will Easter

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published March 10, 2023 at 3:43 PM EST
Will Easter.JPG

Western NC singer/songwriter Will Easter pays us a visit on Thursday, with some new music. He’s shared the stage with WNCW favorites like David Childers, Time Sawyer, The Kruger Brothers, Rhonda Vincent and Danger Muffin. Will plays a hometown show at the Boone Saloon on Friday, and Sierra Nevada Brewing in Mills River on Saturday.

Studio B
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
