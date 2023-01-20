Live Thursday the 26th at 1pm: Tinsley Ellis

His influences include the Allman Brothers, Freddie King, Michael Bloomfield, and B.B. King, but one could also list a great roster of musicians whom Tinsley himself has influenced over the years. The blues guitarist from Florida and Atlanta returns to Studio B with some new songs from his latest album on Alligator Records, and we’re honored to welcome him back. He plays acoustic-based shows at The Old Jail Listening Room in Statesville on Thursday the 19th, and The Grey Eagle in Asheville on Thursday the 26th.