© 2023 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Studio B

Live Thursday the 26th at 1pm: Tinsley Ellis

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published January 20, 2023 at 1:15 PM EST
Tinsley Ellis.jpg

His influences include the Allman Brothers, Freddie King, Michael Bloomfield, and B.B. King, but one could also list a great roster of musicians whom Tinsley himself has influenced over the years. The blues guitarist from Florida and Atlanta returns to Studio B with some new songs from his latest album on Alligator Records, and we’re honored to welcome him back. He plays acoustic-based shows at The Old Jail Listening Room in Statesville on Thursday the 19th, and The Grey Eagle in Asheville on Thursday the 26th.

Studio B
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
See stories by Martin Anderson