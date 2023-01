He’s been the dynamic fiddler for the Del McCoury Band for some 30 years, and part of The Travelin’ McCourys for a while now, too. Now, after 25 years, he’s finally released his 2nd solo album! He sings lead on all of the songs on it, but also has quite the lineup of top-tier performers, as you’d expect. Jason Carter & Friends play Knoxville on Wednesday the 25th, Brevard on Thursday, Boone on Friday, and Johnson City on Sunday!