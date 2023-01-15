Live in Studio B, Wednesday at 12pm: The Oliver Wood Trio

If you’re a regular listener of WNCW, you know the great sound of The Wood Brothers: Oliver, his brother Chris Wood (formerly the bassist for Medeski, Martin & Wood), and percussion phenom Jano Rix. You might even know of the 1990s Atlanta band King Johnson which was our intro to Oliver. So what does this trio of his sound like? We perhaps got a taste of it with his recent album “Always Smilin’”, and we’ll definitely get to know it on Wednesday here! They play The Neighborhood Theatre in Charlotte on Tuesday, and The Grey Eagle in Asheville on Wednesday.