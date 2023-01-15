© 2023 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Studio B

Live in Studio B, Monday at 5pm: GA-20

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published January 15, 2023 at 6:47 PM EST
GA-20.jpeg

When you hear the power and intensity coming from this band, it’s hard to believe it’s in fact just a trio. Guitarist/vocalist Pat Faherty, guitarist Matt Stubbs, and drummer Tim Carman have been at the forefront of this traditional blues revival since they first formed in 2018. It’s no wonder they skyrocketed to the top of the Billboard Blues Charts. They draw from the music of their genuine heroes: Otis Rush, J.B. Lenoir, Howlin’ Wolf, Junior Wells, and perhaps especially Hound Dog Taylor, from whom they recorded a full tribute album. The Massachusetts trio is in the area for shows at The Evening Muse in Charlotte on Tuesday, and The Grey Eagle in Asheville on Thursday.

Studio B
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
