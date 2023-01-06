Live in Studio B, Tuesday at 11am: Drunken Prayer

Morgan Geer splits his time between Asheville and Portland, Oregon… plus all of the towns where he performs as Drunken Prayer. He returns to Studio B, this time having recently won the #38 spot in our Top 100 for his 2022 album “The Name of the Ghost is Home”! He’s also working on a gospel record in Mississippi with some of the Fat Possum / Drive By Truckers folks. He plays Asheville on Thursday the 12th at The Double Crown, and in a Roger Miller tribute at The Grey Eagle on the 29th. “Drunken Prayer is Americana in the sense that America is a place of menace, hybrid vigor and unending strangeness.” (Robert Duncan, CREEM Magazine)