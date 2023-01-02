© 2023 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Studio B

Live in Studio B, Friday at 3: Backline

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published January 2, 2023 at 12:36 PM EST
Backline.jpg

We’ve enjoyed getting to know this 6-piece bluegrass band the past few years, and are happy to announce they’re part of the lineup of our “Goin’ Across the Mountain Live” show here at the Foundation Performing Arts Center on Saturday the 14th (ticket info: https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/8163879/wncw-goinacross-the-mountain-live-spindale-foundation-performing-arts-center). Backline is Katelyn Ingardia on vocals and guitar, Zachary Carter on banjo, Milom Williams II on mandolin, Travis Tucker on dobro, Clint White on fiddle, and Chris Williamson on bass. Most of them hail from Upstate South Carolina towns, and we are excited to welcome them back to Studio B on the 99th birthday of banjo pioneer Earl Scruggs!

Studio B
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
See stories by Martin Anderson