Live in Studio B, Friday at 3: Backline

We’ve enjoyed getting to know this 6-piece bluegrass band the past few years, and are happy to announce they’re part of the lineup of our “Goin’ Across the Mountain Live” show here at the Foundation Performing Arts Center on Saturday the 14th (ticket info: https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/8163879/wncw-goinacross-the-mountain-live-spindale-foundation-performing-arts-center). Backline is Katelyn Ingardia on vocals and guitar, Zachary Carter on banjo, Milom Williams II on mandolin, Travis Tucker on dobro, Clint White on fiddle, and Chris Williamson on bass. Most of them hail from Upstate South Carolina towns, and we are excited to welcome them back to Studio B on the 99th birthday of banjo pioneer Earl Scruggs!