Live Wednesday at 1pm: Melissa Carper

Not everyone sees old-time & bluegrass, classic country, and jazz & swing working well together, but Melissa Carper sure does (as do we!). She grew up in Nebraska listening to her dad’s Jimmie Rodgers and other country records, immersed herself in the recordings of Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald and Nat King Cole in college, and honed her performing skills as a bassist and singer in Arkansas with Buffalo Gals and Sad Daddy. We loved her album from last year, “Daddy’s Country Gold”, and are now enjoying her latest “Ramblin’ Soul”. She stops by Studio B on Wednesday before her Grey Eagle Asheville show that evening with John R. Miller, and also plays Decatur on Thursday and Knoxville on Saturday.