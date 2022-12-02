© 2022 WNCW
Studio B

Live Wednesday at 1pm: Melissa Carper

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published December 2, 2022 at 3:57 PM EST
melissa-carper.jpg

Not everyone sees old-time & bluegrass, classic country, and jazz & swing working well together, but Melissa Carper sure does (as do we!). She grew up in Nebraska listening to her dad’s Jimmie Rodgers and other country records, immersed herself in the recordings of Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald and Nat King Cole in college, and honed her performing skills as a bassist and singer in Arkansas with Buffalo Gals and Sad Daddy. We loved her album from last year, “Daddy’s Country Gold”, and are now enjoying her latest “Ramblin’ Soul”. She stops by Studio B on Wednesday before her Grey Eagle Asheville show that evening with John R. Miller, and also plays Decatur on Thursday and Knoxville on Saturday.

Studio B
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
