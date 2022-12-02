Live Saturday at 11:30am: Terry Baucom & Dukes of Drive

A native of Monroe, North Carolina, Terry Baucom has enjoyed a career in music that started in 1970 with Charlie Moore and continued over the years as a founding member of ground breaking bands like Boone Creek (with Ricky Skaggs and Jerry Douglas), Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, IIIrd Tyme Out and more. Baucom currently tours with his own band, "Terry Baucom's Dukes of Drive". They will headline our Goin' Across The Mountain Live concert January 14th and be live in Studio B, Saturday December 10th in the 11am hour.