Studio B

Live Saturday at 11:30am: Terry Baucom & Dukes of Drive

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published December 2, 2022 at 4:05 PM EST
A native of Monroe, North Carolina, Terry Baucom has enjoyed a career in music that started in 1970 with Charlie Moore and continued over the years as a founding member of ground breaking bands like Boone Creek (with Ricky Skaggs and Jerry Douglas), Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, IIIrd Tyme Out and more. Baucom currently tours with his own band, "Terry Baucom's Dukes of Drive". They will headline our Goin' Across The Mountain Live concert January 14th and be live in Studio B, Saturday December 10th in the 11am hour.

Studio B
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
