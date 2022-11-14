© 2022 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Studio B

Live in Studio B, Wednesday at 4pm: Sam Burchfield

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published November 14, 2022 at 9:06 AM EST
Sam Burchfield.jpg

Sam grew up in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Seneca, SC, raised on the folk, country, and soul sounds of Appalachian music. He’s now raising his family in north Georgia, but his album “Scoundrel” is putting him on the Americana radio map nationwide, with powerful songs you may have heard on WNCW this year like “Profit”, “Sugar Cane”, and the title track. Sam returns to the area for shows at the Boone Saloon on Friday the 18th, and 185 King Street in Brevard on Saturday the 19th.

Studio B
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson