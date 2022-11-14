Live in Studio B, Wednesday at 4pm: Sam Burchfield

Sam grew up in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Seneca, SC, raised on the folk, country, and soul sounds of Appalachian music. He’s now raising his family in north Georgia, but his album “Scoundrel” is putting him on the Americana radio map nationwide, with powerful songs you may have heard on WNCW this year like “Profit”, “Sugar Cane”, and the title track. Sam returns to the area for shows at the Boone Saloon on Friday the 18th, and 185 King Street in Brevard on Saturday the 19th.