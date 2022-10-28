Live in Studio B Thursday at 11am: Chatham Rabbits

Have you been On the Road with Chatham Rabbits? That’s the name of a PBS North Carolina television series that followed them around on their small Chatham County farm and travels around while on tour. Sarah & Austin McCombie are back on the road this week, with their band, and we’ll host them as they step OFF the road briefly on Thursday morning. Upcoming shows include the Radio Room in Greenville on Thursday evening, and the Grey Eagle in Asheville on Friday, Highlands on the 6th, and Charlotte on the 11th.