Studio B

Live in Studio B Thursday at 11am: Chatham Rabbits

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published October 28, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT
Chatham Rabbits.jpg

Have you been On the Road with Chatham Rabbits? That’s the name of a PBS North Carolina television series that followed them around on their small Chatham County farm and travels around while on tour. Sarah & Austin McCombie are back on the road this week, with their band, and we’ll host them as they step OFF the road briefly on Thursday morning. Upcoming shows include the Radio Room in Greenville on Thursday evening, and the Grey Eagle in Asheville on Friday, Highlands on the 6th, and Charlotte on the 11th.

Studio B
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
