© 2022 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our Fall Fund Drive is October 9-15. Click here to donate now!
Studio B

Live in Studio B Friday at 11am: Sarah Siskind and Two Bird Stone

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published October 28, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT
Sarah Siskind with two-bird-stone.jpg

Brevard singer/songwriter Sarah Siskind has certainly made a name for herself both throughout the WNCW region and on the national music and film scene, thanks to the songs she’s written and performed. She’s recently been teaming up with the Celtic-Americana acoustic group Two Bird Stone. Singer and multi-instrumentalist Liam Thomas Bailey (from Hickory) and accordionist Chad Kelly of Two Bird Stone will join Siskind in a visit with us Friday morning. They play Friday the 4th at the Spinning Jenny in Greer, and Saturday the 5th at 185 King Street in Brevard.

Studio B
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
See stories by Martin Anderson