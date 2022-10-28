Live in Studio B Friday at 11am: Sarah Siskind and Two Bird Stone

Brevard singer/songwriter Sarah Siskind has certainly made a name for herself both throughout the WNCW region and on the national music and film scene, thanks to the songs she’s written and performed. She’s recently been teaming up with the Celtic-Americana acoustic group Two Bird Stone. Singer and multi-instrumentalist Liam Thomas Bailey (from Hickory) and accordionist Chad Kelly of Two Bird Stone will join Siskind in a visit with us Friday morning. They play Friday the 4th at the Spinning Jenny in Greer, and Saturday the 5th at 185 King Street in Brevard.