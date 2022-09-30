Today Live in Studio B just past 11am: Chinobay

Kinobe (pronounced chi-no-bay) is a Ugandan singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist whose work has been described as “some of the most exquisite music coming out of Africa today” (BBC). For more than fifteen years, he has captivated audiences with his soothing African rhythms, understated vocals, and powerful world-roots-dance melodies that emanate from the diversity of the many traditional instruments he customized to develop his unique sound. He has performed over one hundred concerts, often sharing the stage with other celebrated artists including Baaba Maal, Angelique Kidjo, Salif Keita, Youssou N’Dour, Oliver Mtukudzi, and Hugh Masekela. Chinobay now lives in Rutherfordton, NC! And he’ll be at LEAF in Black Mountain next month. Tune in for a talk with Martin, and LEAF Executive Director Jennifer Pickering.