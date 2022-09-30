© 2022 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our Fall Fund Drive will be October 9-15. Click here to sign up to volunteer!
Studio B

Today Live in Studio B just past 11am: Chinobay

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published September 30, 2022 at 9:03 AM EDT
Chinobay.jpg

Kinobe (pronounced chi-no-bay) is a Ugandan singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist whose work has been described as “some of the most exquisite music coming out of Africa today” (BBC). For more than fifteen years, he has captivated audiences with his soothing African rhythms, understated vocals, and powerful world-roots-dance melodies that emanate from the diversity of the many traditional instruments he customized to develop his unique sound. He has performed over one hundred concerts, often sharing the stage with other celebrated artists including Baaba Maal, Angelique Kidjo, Salif Keita, Youssou N’Dour, Oliver Mtukudzi, and Hugh Masekela. Chinobay now lives in Rutherfordton, NC! And he’ll be at LEAF in Black Mountain next month. Tune in for a talk with Martin, and LEAF Executive Director Jennifer Pickering.

Studio B
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
See stories by Martin Anderson