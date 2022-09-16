© 2022 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our Fall Fund Drive will be October 9-15. Click here to sign up to volunteer!
Studio B

Live in Studio B! Tuesday the 20th at 2pm: S.G. Goodman

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published September 16, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT
S.G. Goodman (photo credit Meredith Truax).jpg

You might not guess it when you hear her music, but S.G. Goodman’s roots in the rural farm communities of Kentucky run deep in her. “A lot of times when people hear a really thick Southern accent, they're very shocked to learn that I have a degree in philosophy, that I'm interested in anything like that, that I'm decently well-traveled. I've decided not to go out of my way to do any code switching there, because I feel like it's important to hold on to certain aspects that make your experience in the world. One of those is that I have a thick accent because I come from a small, rural place. I'm not ashamed of that. But it is a funny experience when I've been talking for five minutes and I realize whoever is in front of me has had a very hard time understanding what I just said.” Her initial singing lessons may have come from her Kentucky church upbringing, but her music might owe more to influences like Jim James, who has worked with her as producer. Her latest album is “All My Love Is Coming Back to Me.” Goodman plays American Vinyl in Asheville Tuesday evening.

Studio B
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
See stories by Martin Anderson