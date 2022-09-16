Live in Studio B! Tuesday the 20th at 2pm: S.G. Goodman

You might not guess it when you hear her music, but S.G. Goodman’s roots in the rural farm communities of Kentucky run deep in her. “A lot of times when people hear a really thick Southern accent, they're very shocked to learn that I have a degree in philosophy, that I'm interested in anything like that, that I'm decently well-traveled. I've decided not to go out of my way to do any code switching there, because I feel like it's important to hold on to certain aspects that make your experience in the world. One of those is that I have a thick accent because I come from a small, rural place. I'm not ashamed of that. But it is a funny experience when I've been talking for five minutes and I realize whoever is in front of me has had a very hard time understanding what I just said.” Her initial singing lessons may have come from her Kentucky church upbringing, but her music might owe more to influences like Jim James, who has worked with her as producer. Her latest album is “All My Love Is Coming Back to Me.” Goodman plays American Vinyl in Asheville Tuesday evening.