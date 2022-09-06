Amanda Shires live in the air studio this morning!

One of the most talked-about albums of the summer is Amanda Shires’ “Take It Like a Man”, which documents her life as a woman, a wife, and a mother, during turbulent times. “I want people to know that it’s okay to be a 40-year-old woman and be more than just a character in somebody else’s life,” Shires said in press release about the first single, “Hawk For the Dove”. “The song and the visual representation of the song deal with the emotions that turn prey into predator.” It’s a fearless confessional featuring 10 emotionally raw tracks, produced by Lawrence Rothman (Angel Olsen, Courtney Love), and includes her husband Jason Isbell throughout. She kicks off a 44-show tour on Tuesday evening at the Grey Eagle in Asheville, and will stop by the station for a live session with Martin around 10:30. Some live songs, a Guest DJ set or two, and some interesting conversation, coming up!