Live in the Air Studio, Tuesday at 11am: Kenny Roby

From his days in 6 String Drag through his solo albums out of Raleigh, Kenny has been one of those singer/songwriters who know how to deliver a story with just the right touch – be it one of sweet honey, or a kick of vinegar or something spicier. He moved up to Woodstock, NY in 2019, and between that and the pandemic, he seems to have a renewed sense of self and a fresh start with his self-titled album, out this week. On this new one, (to borrow from his website,) he introduces us to the characters who inhabit his mind lately. They’re damaged and they know it. But not broken. The talk flows easy and Roby never overstays his welcome. In Roby they find a kindred spirit. Someone who has given a voice of hope to their despair and fractured lives. Kenny is back in the area for shows in Raleigh on Wednesday the 3rd, Knoxville on Thursday, and Charlotte on Saturday.