Thursday at 2pm: Unspoken Tradition Live in Studio B

We’re blessed to have some of the world’s best bluegrass bands right here in Western NC, and one of them is Unspoken Tradition, with a new album called “Imaginary Lines”. Their latest single from it, “California”, just reached #1 on the Bluegrass Today chart. The band is comprised of Sav Sankaran (bass), Audie McGinnis (guitar), brother Zane McGinnis (banjo), Ty Gilpin (mandolin), and Tim Gardner (fiddle). They just got booked to play Tryon’s Summer Tracks series this Friday the 1st (Rogers Amphitheatre, downtown Tryon), and we’re able to get them into Studio B beforehand to celebrate!