Thursday at 2pm: Unspoken Tradition Live in Studio B

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published June 24, 2022 at 2:08 PM EDT
We’re blessed to have some of the world’s best bluegrass bands right here in Western NC, and one of them is Unspoken Tradition, with a new album called “Imaginary Lines”. Their latest single from it, “California”, just reached #1 on the Bluegrass Today chart. The band is comprised of Sav Sankaran (bass), Audie McGinnis (guitar), brother Zane McGinnis (banjo), Ty Gilpin (mandolin), and Tim Gardner (fiddle). They just got booked to play Tryon’s Summer Tracks series this Friday the 1st (Rogers Amphitheatre, downtown Tryon), and we’re able to get them into Studio B beforehand to celebrate!

Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
