Born in Michigan, this singer/songwriter had been living in Austin honing his craft well, until recently relocating to Asheville. His latest album, “Honky-Tonk MacBeth”, is his 3rd, but it was our introduction to his fine songwriting and singing. He’s a top-notch harmonica player, too! Ben’s got shows in Asheville on the 1st and 2nd, and in Charlotte on the 21st.