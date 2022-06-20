Rising Appalachia Live during This Old Porch, Sunday at 4pm!

Sisters Leah Song and Chloe Smith are Rising Appalachia. They will be on This Old Porch at 4 pm Sunday, June 26, 2022.

As world travelers for nearly two decades, Rising Appalachia have merged multiple global music influences with their own southern roots to create their inviting latest album, Leylines. Remarkably, the band built its legion of listeners independently—a self-made success story that has led to major festival appearances and sold-out shows at venues across the country. Leah and Chloe Smith are sisters who grew up in urban Atlanta, yet spent most weekends traveling to Appalachian fiddle camps with their parents. Special guests on Leylines include folk hero Ani DiFranco, soulful songwriter Trevor Hall, and jazz trumpeter Maurice Turner.

Calling Asheville home, Rising Appalachia will be playing at the Salvage Station on July 9th. More information and ticket details are available here.

