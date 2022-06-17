Live Thursday the 23rd at 3pm: Jim Lauderdale

We are blessed to have so many extremely talented musicians from our area, aren’t we? One of them is “Mr. Americana” himself, Jim Lauderdale. Born in Troutman, NC and raised in Due West, SC, Jim still visits the area regularly, and we look forward to welcoming him back to his home radio station on Thursday for a visit with Roland. There’s always so much to talk about – his new album “Hope” covers everything from Covid frontline workers, to memories of Grateful Dead lyricist Robert Hunter, to Tai Chi and mushrooms. “He’s my favorite part of Americana music!” (Ketch Secor, Old Crow Medicine Show)