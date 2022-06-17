© 2022 WNCW
Studio B

Live Thursday the 23rd at 3pm: Jim Lauderdale

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published June 17, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT
Jim Lauderdale in B.jpg

We are blessed to have so many extremely talented musicians from our area, aren’t we? One of them is “Mr. Americana” himself, Jim Lauderdale. Born in Troutman, NC and raised in Due West, SC, Jim still visits the area regularly, and we look forward to welcoming him back to his home radio station on Thursday for a visit with Roland. There’s always so much to talk about – his new album “Hope” covers everything from Covid frontline workers, to memories of Grateful Dead lyricist Robert Hunter, to Tai Chi and mushrooms. “He’s my favorite part of Americana music!” (Ketch Secor, Old Crow Medicine Show)

Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
