Live in Studio B, Tuesday at 11am: David LaMotte

The Montreat, NC singer/songwriter has a new album, available Saturday, June 18th! It features Chris Rosser as producer and multi-instrumentalist, as well as various favorite regional guests: River Guergarian, Jeff Sipe, Amanda Anne Platt, Christine Kane, Doug Pettibone, Michael Hynes & Zack Page to name a few. LaMotte is bringing Rosser and Guergarian with him for our Studio B session, and we’ll see who all joins him on stage for the release show for "Still" at White Horse Black Mountain on the 18th!