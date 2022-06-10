© 2022 WNCW
Live in Studio B, Tuesday at 11am: David LaMotte

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published June 10, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT
The Montreat, NC singer/songwriter has a new album, available Saturday, June 18th! It features Chris Rosser as producer and multi-instrumentalist, as well as various favorite regional guests: River Guergarian, Jeff Sipe, Amanda Anne Platt, Christine Kane, Doug Pettibone, Michael Hynes & Zack Page to name a few. LaMotte is bringing Rosser and Guergarian with him for our Studio B session, and we’ll see who all joins him on stage for the release show for "Still" at White Horse Black Mountain on the 18th!

