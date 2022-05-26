Monday, May 30th at 11am: The JackTown Ramblers

This 2nd and 3rd generational mix of bluegrass pickers have a strong new album called “Live in Asheville”, recorded last January at Isis Music Hall. The lineup of 5-string banjo (Brett Setzer), flat-top guitar (Shannon Leasure), mandolin (Gabriel Wiseman) and string bass (Mike Ramsey) recalls the timeless wellspring of IIIrd Tyme Out, The Lonesome River Band and J.D. Crowe & The New South. But they also branch out to some covers of Billy Joe Shaver, Bob Dylan, and John Hartford on their album, and some gypsy swing, too. Their album release show is Friday the 3rd (at Isis), among other appearances in our area this month.