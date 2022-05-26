© 2022 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Studio B

Monday, May 30th at 11am: The JackTown Ramblers

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published May 26, 2022 at 1:24 PM EDT
JackTown-Ramblers-Press-Photo-EA.jpeg

This 2nd and 3rd generational mix of bluegrass pickers have a strong new album called “Live in Asheville”, recorded last January at Isis Music Hall. The lineup of 5-string banjo (Brett Setzer), flat-top guitar (Shannon Leasure), mandolin (Gabriel Wiseman) and string bass (Mike Ramsey) recalls the timeless wellspring of IIIrd Tyme Out, The Lonesome River Band and J.D. Crowe & The New South. But they also branch out to some covers of Billy Joe Shaver, Bob Dylan, and John Hartford on their album, and some gypsy swing, too. Their album release show is Friday the 3rd (at Isis), among other appearances in our area this month.

Studio B
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
See stories by Martin Anderson