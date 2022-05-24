Pop-Up Live Session with Dirty Grass Soul Wednesday at 1pm

Proudly hailing from the musically rich foothills of Shelby, NC, Dirty Grass Soul has been entertaining audiences across the southeast and beyond since their formation in 2011. With a sound that draws influence from traditional music of the Carolina foothills, Dirty Grass Soul manages to bring a new, refreshed, and re-energized sound to their music that falls somewhere between country, bluegrass, and southern rock & roll reminiscent of acts like The Charlie Daniels Band and The Marshall Tucker Band. DGS is lead by founding members Kevin Dedmon (Fiddle, Vocals, Guitar) and Lance Watson (Bass, Mandolin). They are joined by Tommy Smith (Electric Guitar), Dedmon's brother Kris Dedmon (Banjo), Glenn Miller (Pedal Steel Guitar), and Jared Miller (Vocals & Percussion).

After refining their sound and honing their craft in hundreds of dive bars, dance halls, and music festivals across the country, Dirty Grass Soul has earned a reputation as one of the southeast's emerging Southern Rock/Alt. Country bands. Dirty Grass Soul’s high energy live show has become a trademark of the band’s identity, so much so that for their newest project "Soul'd Out: Life from The Don Gibson Theatre" (due out May 27,2022) the band decided to record a full length 25 song double-live album, following their previous 2 studio albums “The Long way” (2016) & “New Day of Work” (2018), as well as the “Matchbox #3 EP” (2020).

Dirty Grass Soul will perform with opening act, Rutherford County Line on June 24th as a benefit for the family of Master Trooper John S. Horton, the Rutherford County trooper who lost his life in December.

Tickets and more info available here.