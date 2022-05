A storyteller, a songwriter, a troubadour, and thankfully, our neighbor! Chuck just returned home from leading music-based tours of Scotland, and he’s just about to release his latest album, “Gravity, Wings, and Heavy Things.” This is his third in a row to be recorded in Asheville, where he lives, thanks to Chris Rosser and Doug Pettibone, who’ll be joining Chuck at his concerts in Tryon Thursday the 12th and West Asheville on Saturday the 14th.