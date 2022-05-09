Live Thursday at 1pm: Twisted Pine

This fun Boston-based band began as rather bluegrass-oriented, but has moved in assorted other directions since then. Check out the insightful descriptions of both the band and their latest album here: https://www.twistedpineband.com/bio In a nutshell: “Punch Brothers meets Jean-Luc Ponty and Ian Anderson [Jethro Tull],” writes Folk Alley… And yet the lyric narratives are packed with the elements of earthling mountain music. Twisted Pine is Kathleen Parks (Newburgh, NY) on fiddle and lead vox; Dan Bui (Houston, TX) on mandolin; Chris Sartori (Concord, MA) on bass; and Twisted Pine's newest addition, Anh Phung (Chilliwack, BC) on flute. Everybody sings. Twisted Pine plays under the influence of explorers Jerry Douglas (with whom the band occasionally tours), Bela Fleck, Sierra Hull, Billy Strings, The Wood Brothers, and Lake Street Dive and Crooked Still (label mates at Signature Sounds Recordings).” They play Charlotte on Wednesday, and Asheville on Thursday.