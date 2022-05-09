Friday at 3pm: Randall Bramblett

What a gift to be able to have such a talented singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist, whose presence in music goes back to his days with Gregg Allman, Elvin Bishop, and Sea Level in the ‘70s, visit WNCW on a regular basis! His latest work of art, Pine Needle Fire (2020, New West Records), is yet another testament to his talent. Randall and his band return to Studio B for a live session with Spencer Jones on Friday before their show that evening at 185 King Street in Brevard.