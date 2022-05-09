© 2022 WNCW
Friday at 3pm: Randall Bramblett

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published May 9, 2022 at 8:55 AM EDT
What a gift to be able to have such a talented singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist, whose presence in music goes back to his days with Gregg Allman, Elvin Bishop, and Sea Level in the ‘70s, visit WNCW on a regular basis! His latest work of art, Pine Needle Fire (2020, New West Records), is yet another testament to his talent. Randall and his band return to Studio B for a live session with Spencer Jones on Friday before their show that evening at 185 King Street in Brevard.

Studio B Randall Bramblett
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
