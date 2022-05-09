Friday at 11am: Maya DeVitry

The Nashville-based singer/songwriter has performed in an eclectic array of lineups lately, since the departure of The Stray Birds: solo, in duets with Anna Tivel and Saluda’s Hannah Seng, and now with the band she’ll bring to Studio B on Friday, which includes Joel Timmons and Shelby Means of Sally & George among others. They play the Albino Skunk Festival outside Greer on Thursday, Isis Music Hall in Asheville on Friday, and the Evening Muse in Charlotte on Saturday (each of those will include Alexa Rose, as well.)