Studio B

Friday at 11am: Maya DeVitry

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published May 9, 2022 at 8:52 AM EDT
2021 Maya DeVitry (photo by Martin Anderson).jpg
Martin Anderson
/
Maya DeVitry

The Nashville-based singer/songwriter has performed in an eclectic array of lineups lately, since the departure of The Stray Birds: solo, in duets with Anna Tivel and Saluda’s Hannah Seng, and now with the band she’ll bring to Studio B on Friday, which includes Joel Timmons and Shelby Means of Sally & George among others. They play the Albino Skunk Festival outside Greer on Thursday, Isis Music Hall in Asheville on Friday, and the Evening Muse in Charlotte on Saturday (each of those will include Alexa Rose, as well.)

Studio B Maya de Vitry
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
