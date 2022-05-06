© 2022 WNCW
Monday at 11am: Ranky Tanky

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published May 6, 2022 at 9:11 AM EDT
Ranky Tanky.jpg

The Gullah culture of the South Carolina coast and Sea Islands grew from the enslaved West Africans and their descendants, and continues today in their dialect, food traditions, and in music from bands like Ranky Tanky. The quintet is based out of Charleston, its members from throughout South Carolina, and they perform at the Tryon Fine Arts Center on Sunday May 8th. Tune in to their lively set of R&B, jazz, Gullah spirituals and more on Monday morning with Martin Anderson!

Studio B Studio B Live
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
