Monday at 11am: Ranky Tanky

The Gullah culture of the South Carolina coast and Sea Islands grew from the enslaved West Africans and their descendants, and continues today in their dialect, food traditions, and in music from bands like Ranky Tanky. The quintet is based out of Charleston, its members from throughout South Carolina, and they perform at the Tryon Fine Arts Center on Sunday May 8th. Tune in to their lively set of R&B, jazz, Gullah spirituals and more on Monday morning with Martin Anderson!